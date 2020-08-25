Sheriff considers next steps, shares frustration over COVID and crowding

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter talked to the county commission about COVID and crowding at the jail.

And he was frustrated.

“So we need to clear up a lot of rumors floating out there,” said Sheriff Easter. “We have to let people go when a judge orders us to… Likewise, we are not going to let a murder suspect out awaiting trial. That’s just not going to happen.”

Easter says they have let go some so-called minor offenders like those behind on child support. And they have asked Wichita Police to stop arresting people for non-repeat civil violations.

Still, the jail is 130 over capacity right now and Easter says while they are doing a decent job of keeping COVID-19 under control they are struggling to keep it from spreading. And he says the inmates don’t always help.

“Ten-percent of our inmates are wearing masks that we issue them. Ten percent is what we are estimating now,” said Sheriff Easter. “I went into a pod the other day. 55 inmates. Two were wearing them. We’re cleaning. We’re providing them with the masks. They are choosing not to wear them.”

Part of the challenge is finding space for newly booked inmates.

In the small county jail of Marion, they are facing the same issues.

“We have a medical isolation cell that we can put two people in so that’s where they went, the two people that had the COVID,” said Marion Sheriff, Robert Craft. “We sometimes have to get creative so we don’t have instances in the jail.”

Craft says they do isolate people first booked into the jail. He calls it a balancing act.

“We have doors that we can open remotely, so there is little interaction at one time,” said Craft. “New arrivals we keep them separate in a pod for a period of time until we have determined they are not active carriers.”

Back in Wichita, Sheriff Easter says the District Attorney and judges are working on ways to cut down on numbers at the jail.

And he says rumors continue to fly during this time of COVID-19.

“We are not taking people to jail now for missed court date on misdemeanor. Sex battery or something like that they will be booked. But for minor violations they are not booked,” said Sheriff Easter. “So the mantra that people are going back into jail on one minor infraction, that is not true.”

Easter says he continues to talk to Wichita police and county commissioners. He says the DA’s office and judges hope to have some answers soon on a problem of crowding and COVID-19.

The jail will eventually get numbers over a thousand for COVID-19 cases, says Easter. For perspective, Sheriff Easters says they have more than 740 inmates that have tested positive. But not all at once. There have been hundreds of recoveries.

And the jail has a transitory population. Many have been released and those are still positive tests of COVID at the jail. Others have recovered.

Easter says there are 350 current positive cases at the jail.

“No easy answers on what to do, but we are working on it,” said Easters. “They’re all bad decisions. Which is the best of the bad decision that we’ve got to make?”