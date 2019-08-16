Sheriff Easter is working to fire missing deputy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff says he’s working to fire a deputy who went missing while under investigation.

Sheriff Jeff Easter of Sedgwick County said, “We are sworn to uphold the badge, not break the law. At this point, he has missed three shifts in a row. He’s been suspended without pay, and then we’ll start the process of termination at this point.”

Deputy Derick Chandler is wanted in a felony case out of Sumner County.

He’s now believed to be in Turkey with plans to join the French Foreign Legion.