Sheriff investigates infant death

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County investigators are still looking into the death of a 3-month-old that died after being left in a car for hours on Saturday in rural Butler County.

“It’s very hard for us to work this case. It’s very hard for fire, EMS, law enforcement and the detectives that responded to that,” said Sheriff Kelly Herzet. “We hate to see anything like that happen to anyone, and it’s especially hard when it’s a child.”

On Monday, Sheriff Herzet says the mother came home from a baby shower and was tired Saturday around noon.

“So she instructed the other children in the home what to do while she laid down to take a nap,” said Herzet.

Investigators say the woman later awoke and realized she had left the child in the car.

Herzet says they are doing toxicology reports on the infant. An autopsy was also performed on Monday. The sheriff also said the father was not home on Saturday during the incident, but both the mother and father are distraught and both are being very cooperative.

The sheriff also says he will present a case to the county attorney to see if the county attorney’s office wants to move forward with any potential charges.

“I understand it could have totally been an accident,” said Herzet. “I understand that. Accidents do happen, but it’s not me to make that decision. It’s my decision to put a case together and put it to the county attorney.”

KSN asked the family for comment, and a spokesperson for the family only said the extended family is grieving.