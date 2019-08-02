Sheriff: More than 40 guns taken in burglary

SMOLAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said more than 40 guns were taken in a burglary recently.

On Tuesday, July 24, at around 9:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of South 3rd Street in Smolan.

During that day, someone forced their way into the home.

The sheriff said there were 30 long guns taken and at least a dozen handguns stolen. The total loss is estimated at $20,000.

The following is a partial list of gun makes/models that were stolen:

Smith & Wesson SD40, 40 cal pistol

Glock 23, 40 cal pistol

Winchester 12 ga shotgun

Thompson/Center Compass, 6.5 Creedmoor bolt-action rifle

Stoeger over/under 12 ga shotgun

Remington 12 ga and 20 ga shotguns

Mosin Nagant M44 and M91 7.62×54 bolt action rifles

Remington model 700, 30-06 bolt action rifle

Ruger Blackhawk, .357

Ruger Super Blackhawk 44 magnum

Mossberg 935, 12 ga shotgun

Anderson AR-15 22 Nosler

Custom Savage, 3030 bolt action rifle (half inch checkering and picture of a deer)

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.