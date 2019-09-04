Sheriff requests animal rescue assistance in Kingman County

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kansas – The Humane Society of the United States, says it is helping the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office remove close to 30 dogs from a property in Kingman County.

In a press release, the Humane Society of the United States says the sheriff’s office served a search warrant at a rural home south of Kingman at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The Kingman County sheriff was still on the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The organization says some of the dogs appear to be suffering from skin conditions and possible neglect.

It says the sheriff’s office requested the assistance of the Humane Society of the United States.

Other organizations that are helping are Beauties and Beasts, Kansas Horse Education, Advocacy and Resource Team, and Kingman Humane Society.

The owner of the animals contacted KSN to say his wife’s health is failing. He says he has not been able to keep up with cleaning the kennels daily, but he says the dogs have plenty of food and water.

WEB EXTRA | PHOTO GALLERY

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office in removing approximately 30 dogs from an alleged cruelty situation in Kingman, Kansas. Beauties and Beasts, Kansas Horse Education Advocacy Resource Team, and Kingman Humane Society are also providing assistance at the scene.

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office in removing approximately 30 dogs from an alleged cruelty situation in Kingman, Kansas. Beauties and Beasts, Kansas Horse Education Advocacy Resource Team, and Kingman Humane Society are also providing assistance at the scene.

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office in removing approximately 30 dogs from an alleged cruelty situation in Kingman, Kansas. Beauties and Beasts, Kansas Horse Education Advocacy Resource Team, and Kingman Humane Society are also providing assistance at the scene.

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office in removing approximately 30 dogs from an alleged cruelty situation in Kingman, Kansas. Beauties and Beasts, Kansas Horse Education Advocacy Resource Team, and Kingman Humane Society are also providing assistance at the scene. Photo courtesy The Humane Society of the United States.

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office in removing approximately 30 dogs from an alleged cruelty situation in Kingman, Kansas. Beauties and Beasts, Kansas Horse Education Advocacy Resource Team, and Kingman Humane Society are also providing assistance at the scene.

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office in removing approximately 30 dogs from an alleged cruelty situation in Kingman, Kansas. Beauties and Beasts, Kansas Horse Education Advocacy Resource Team, and Kingman Humane Society are also providing assistance at the scene.

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office in removing approximately 30 dogs from an alleged cruelty situation in Kingman, Kansas. Beauties and Beasts, Kansas Horse Education Advocacy Resource Team, and Kingman Humane Society are also providing assistance at the scene.

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office in removing approximately 30 dogs from an alleged cruelty situation in Kingman, Kansas. Beauties and Beasts, Kansas Horse Education Advocacy Resource Team, and Kingman Humane Society are also providing assistance at the scene.

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office in removing approximately 30 dogs from an alleged cruelty situation in Kingman, Kansas. Beauties and Beasts, Kansas Horse Education Advocacy Resource Team, and Kingman Humane Society are also providing assistance at the scene.

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office in removing approximately 30 dogs from an alleged cruelty situation in Kingman, Kansas. Beauties and Beasts, Kansas Horse Education Advocacy Resource Team, and Kingman Humane Society are also providing assistance at the scene.

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office in removing approximately 30 dogs from an alleged cruelty situation in Kingman, Kansas. Beauties and Beasts, Kansas Horse Education Advocacy Resource Team, and Kingman Humane Society are also providing assistance at the scene.

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office in removing approximately 30 dogs from an alleged cruelty situation in Kingman, Kansas. Beauties and Beasts, Kansas Horse Education Advocacy Resource Team, and Kingman Humane Society are also providing assistance at the scene.

Photos Courtesy: Humane Society of the United States

LATEST NEWS: