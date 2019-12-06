Live Now
Sheriff seeks help finding stolen Native American items

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by Saline County Sheriff’s Office)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of items stolen earlier this year in case someone has seen the items recently.

The items are believed to be very unique Native American pieces.

  • Hawk leg dance stick (Photo provided by Saline County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Malaysian mask (Photo provided by Saline County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Moose-jaw dream catcher (Photo provided by Saline County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Regie Grey carving (Photo provided by Saline County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Regie Grey carving (Photo provided by Saline County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Beaver fur shield (Photo provided by Saline County Sheriff’s Office)

They were taken during a residential burglary in the 2000 block of South Woodward Road, which is a couple of miles east of Salina. The burglary happened sometime between May 1 and May 16.

In the last week, the sheriff’s office learned more details about what was stolen.

The list includes a hand-carved Malaysian mask, a moose jaw dream catcher, an 8-piece sterling silver flatware set in a wooden box, a beaver fur shield with a feather, a framed Bert Seabourn etching and print, and a dance stick made from a hawk’s leg with a talon.

The total loss is estimated at nearly $15,000.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (785) 825-TIPS. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

