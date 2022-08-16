WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a driver accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo has been arrested. It happened on Thursday, Aug. 11, around 10:45 p.m. at K-15 and MacArthur Road.

Jason Beard (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says 42-year-old Jason Beard was booked on suspicion of four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident.

The sheriff says the incident involving the accused man started after a fight. The man allegedly made his way to his vehicle and used it to run into parked cars. During the incident, three people were hit. Two of those were staff members of the club, and one was a customer. They were not critically injured. Instead, they received medical care and were transported via personal vehicle to a hospital.