Sheriff’s office identifies woman whose body was found northeast of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman found dead along a rural road northeast of Wichita Thursday morning. The woman was Karlie S. Bidwell, 26, of Fort Scott.

Someone traveling near Webb Road and 69th Street North discovered her body just after 7 a.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of E. 69th Street North.

The sheriff’s office and fire personnel responded. Shortly after they arrived, fire personnel confirmed the woman was deceased.

Investigators have not released any details about the cause of death, but a sheriff’s office spokesman told KSN Thursday that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Look for updates on KSN and KSN.com.