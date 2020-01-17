Sherwin-Williams to layoff 24 workers in Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Machinists Union tells KSN News that 24 people will be without a job at the Sherwin Williams Manufacturing Facility in Andover.

The employees were given a two-week notice.

“The news came unexpected,” said Tyson Kelly, district 70 business representative. “It is a substantial layoff for the size of facility that Sherwin-Williams operates in Andover. It’s a big disappointment.”

The facility does provide paint for the aerospace industry, but not for the 737 Max.

Friday, Jan. 31, will be the last day for those who are affected by the layoff.

