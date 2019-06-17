‘She’s an angel on earth’: Hundreds attend benefit for musician Jenny Wood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In downtown Wichita, people listened to live music all day.

The concert was to raise money for a musician in need of support and thoughts. Jenny Wood was critically injured in an accident in May. The accident claimed the life of her mother and niece.

It started at 11 a.m. Sunday, but even at 5 p.m., there were many people still at Wave. Her friends say it just goes to show the community’s love for Jenny.

“She’s an angel on earth, I mean really she’s one of the most genuine souls I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting,” said James Bobetsky, Jenny’s friend.

“She’s given our community so much,” said Kristyn Chapman, Jenny’s friend.

It’s what friends think of musician Jenny Wood, but from Sunday’s benefit concert for her, you could see that hundreds of others feel the same.

“You can see it in the music line up today, it’s all things from pop, to jazz, to funk to rock there’s everyone,” said Bobetsky.

The Jenny Wood Benefit Concert at Wave featured artists from day to night. The all-day music event was one of several for Jenny and included a silent auction. It even showcased tributes to her.

“I did a few remixes of some Jenny Wood songs so that way I could play a little bit of her music for tonight,” said Bobetsky.

Friend and band mate Kristyn Chapman says Jenny is recovering in Kansas City. But she says in time, Jenny will be right back at it doing what she loves most.

“She has a concert in the works now so whenever she’s better, she wants to get right back to playing,” said Chapman.

The benefits have raised thousands of dollars for Jenny, and her medical expenses. And friends tell me it’s shown them that together, the community can do a lot.