Ship your holiday packages, before it’s too late!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the holiday season upon us, so are shipping deadlines to make sure packages arrive at their final destination before December 25th.

Shippers like The Mail Room are very busy. Tuesday, December 14 is National Shipping Day. December 15 is the deadline to send packages via USPS ground for an on-time arrival before Christmas.

Audra Kilmer is the manager here at The Mail Room, she said on Monday, she didn’t get to eat her lunch until dinner time.

“No, it’s busy. It’s crazy. You know people are trying to get their stuff out for the holidays,” said Kilmer.

People are piling in around lunchtime.

“Two o’clock is usually when people take their lunches and it’s that we have a line wrapped around this little tiny room in here,” added Kilmer.

She expects to see 200 customers per day from now until February. “Because after Christmas, we have everybody coming in for the returns,” she continued.

Alexus Scott, the owner of The Boutique 5 is offering her customers free shipping today, for national shipping day. She said she has noticed more online orders because of it.

“So when you came into the shop, you kind of seen several packages like laying around, you know, we’re prepping and preparing,” said Scott.

Whether online or in-store, customers are doing what they can to ensure their packages arrive on schedule.

“We want to make sure that they know that they’re loved not just right talking to them, but they get a little something that they can open up,” said Erin Kuntz, a customer of The Mail Room.

Kilmer suggested the best way to avoid stress when sending packages is to ship early. She claimed there have already been shipping delays so sending packages USPS Priority or spending a little extra cash to ship via FedEx or UPS.