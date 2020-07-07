Shipment of fans donated to Salvation Army

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Salvation Army received a shipment of nearly 400 fans on Tuesday to help provide heat relief to the community.

It stemmed from the Westlake Ace Hardware fan drive. Customers in the Wichita area raised almost $5,000 to purchase the fans. The customers were asked to donate by rounding-up their purchase at the register.

With summer in full swing, the rising temperatures can deplete the Salvation Army’s fan supply.

“The fans are for those obviously who are challenged with any heat relief in their homes, maybe they have had energy turned off at their location, maybe the air conditioner is not working now, they need some kind of option to move the air,” said Craig Davis, Wichita Salvation Army director of community engagement and marketing.

For more information about eligibility to receive a fan, residents should contact their local Salvation Army office.

“Typically, if they could call and make an appointment, they can come up to the door, and we can drop a fan to them,” said Davis.

LATEST STORIES: