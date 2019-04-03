Shocker fans pack Walt's East for game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - For the second time in a week, Shocker fans packed Walts East, and it was almost as loud as Koch Arena.

Early in the second half, Shocker fans were loud, sometimes even out of their seats, but as Lipscomb mounted an improbable come back the air left the building. With about 4 seconds left, when it was clear the Shockers were going to lose, people began filing out. Nonetheless, fans say they are proud of their team.

"The Shocks had a great season, though, and super proud of the home team and we will be back next year," Kareema Williams, a Shocker fan said.

"We hung in there as best as we could but we just came in on the short end this time," said Cheese Johnson, Shocker legend from 1976 to 1979,. "For me, I think they had an excellent year and nothing they can do but just grow."

Fans say they hope to be in the NCAA tournament.

