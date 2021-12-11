Shockers Women’s Basketball improves to 8-2 with win over Grambling State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State used a second-quarter 18-0 run to cruise to a 77-47 win over Grambling State Saturday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.



Wichita State (8-2) moved its record to 6-0 inside Charles Koch Arena this season and ties the best 10-game start in school history at 8-2, joining the 1982-83, 1996-97, 1998-99, and 2013-14 teams.

DJ McCarty poured in a team and season-high 18 points – 13 in the second half to go with three steals. Asia Strong scored 13 of her 15 points before halftime and Mariah McCully added 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals.



McCully (4), McCarty (3), and Seraphine Bastin (3) accounted for 10 of the team’s 12 steals on the afternoon.



The Shockers shot a season-best 49.2 percent from the field, including a 6-of-11 mark from downtown. Wichita State executed in most areas, minus its 19 turnovers. Defensively, Wichita State held Grambling to just 33.3 percent shooting and 6-of-23 from long range.



Wichita State jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, but the Shockers went the final 3:00 without a score. That scoreless drought allowed the Tigers to score the final eight points of the period to take a 14-13 lead.



A much better second 10 minutes turned a one-point deficit into a 16-point lead (37-21) at halftime thanks to an 18-0 run covering 6:16. Wichita State outscored the Tigers 24-7 in the quarter.



Strong powered the Wichita State offense to the tune of 13 first-half points. Wichita State was able to offset 12 first-half turnovers behind 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc and a 50 percent mark overall.



The trio of McCully, McCarty, and Carla Bremaud combined to score 14 of Wichita State’s 21 points in the third quarter to extend its lead to 22.



McCarty did most of her damage in the final quarter with the game in hand. She scored nine points in the final frame, while Ella Anciaux (6) and Carla Budane (4) combined for the other 10 points in the quarter.



Wichita State heads back out on the road to face North Texas in Denton on Friday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m.