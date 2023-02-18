WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in north Wichita Saturday morning has left one person seriously injured.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received the report of a shooting around 11:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of N Piatt Ave.

Upon arrival, Wichita Police Department (WPD) Sergeant Anthony Klumpp says they found a person with gunshot wounds to the lower part of their body.

They were taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Klumpp says police are talking to witnesses.

There are no known suspects at this time, according to Klumpp.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.