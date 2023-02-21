WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was shot and killed at a west Wichita motel early Tuesday night.

According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Captain Jason Cooley, they received a call just after 5 pm. for the report of a disturbance with shots fired at a motel in the 5700 block of West Kellogg Drive.

Upon arrival, Cooley says EMS and police officers found a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Cooley says witnesses have provided suspect information that they are following up on.

“It appears that it was an isolated incident between these two individuals just here at this business,” Cooley said. He says there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.