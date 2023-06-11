WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting led to a crash in south Wichita Saturday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call a little after 10 p.m. for the report of a traffic accident in the 2300 block of E MacArthur Rd.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found a car that hit a carport.

The driver of the car, a man in his mid to late 20s, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

“At the hospital, it was later determined that the driver of the vehicle also had a gunshot wound,” Captain Santiago Hungria Junior said.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Right now, we don’t have a suspect,” Hungria said. “We ask anybody who lives here in the mobile home park if they have any information to contact us.”

You can contact WPD investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.