Shooting in west Wichita leaves two with critical injuries

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are reportedly critically injured following a shooting at an apartment complex near 13th and West St. Thursday. The call came around 5 p.m.

This story is developing. KSN has a crew on scene to bring latest updates.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories