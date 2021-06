WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A shooting near the Keeper of the Plains has left an 18-year-old man in critical condition.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the man had multiple gunshot wounds. WPD reported that the man had arrived at a local hospital on his own.

A suspect has not been found.

Police have been trying to get a search warrant for a car that had blood and bullet casings.

