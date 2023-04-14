WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — GROW is hosting a Plant Hop this month. The event will be from Sunday, April 16, through Sunday, April 30, at participating local businesses.
Local businesses participating:
Brady Nursery
Brady Nursery is located at 11200 W Kellogg Dr.
Their hours are 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Dutch’s Greenhouse, Inc.
Dutch’s Greenhouse is located at 5043 S Seneca St.
Their hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
GROW
GROW is located at 320 S Market St, Suite 120.
Their hours vary from day to day:
- Sunday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday – 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Hillside Feed & Seed
Hillside Feed & Seed is located at 1805 S Hillside St.
Their hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
Hong’s Landscape & Nursery, Inc.
Hong’s Landscape & Nursery is located at 8904 E 31st St S.
Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
Johnson’s Garden Centers (East and West)
Johnson’s Garden Center East is located at 6225 E Shadybrook St, and Johnson’s Garden Center West is located at 2707 W 13th St N.
Their hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Well Garden Industries
Well Garden Industries is located at 1440 W Douglas Ave.
Their hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Worldwide Cactus and Exotics
Worldwide Cactus and Exotics is located at 2630 E Central Ave.
Their hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.
Pick up a flier at any of the locations and get a stamp at all of them to enter grand prize raffles and other prizes.