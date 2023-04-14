WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — GROW is hosting a Plant Hop this month. The event will be from Sunday, April 16, through Sunday, April 30, at participating local businesses.

Local businesses participating:

Brady Nursery

Brady Nursery is located at 11200 W Kellogg Dr.

Their hours are 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Brady Nursery

Dutch’s Greenhouse, Inc.

Dutch’s Greenhouse is located at 5043 S Seneca St.

Their hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Dutch's Greenhouse, Inc.

GROW

GROW is located at 320 S Market St, Suite 120.

Their hours vary from day to day:

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday – 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GROW

Hillside Feed & Seed

Hillside Feed & Seed is located at 1805 S Hillside St.

Their hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

Hillside Feed & Seed

Hong’s Landscape & Nursery, Inc.

Hong’s Landscape & Nursery is located at 8904 E 31st St S.

Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

Hong's Landscape & Nursery, Inc.

Johnson’s Garden Centers (East and West)

Johnson’s Garden Center East is located at 6225 E Shadybrook St, and Johnson’s Garden Center West is located at 2707 W 13th St N.

Their hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Johnson's Garden Centers (East and West)

Well Garden Industries

Well Garden Industries is located at 1440 W Douglas Ave.

Their hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Well Garden Industries

Worldwide Cactus and Exotics

Worldwide Cactus and Exotics is located at 2630 E Central Ave.

Their hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.

Worldwide Cactus and Exotics

Pick up a flier at any of the locations and get a stamp at all of them to enter grand prize raffles and other prizes.