People step away from major chains for Small Business Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Paige Wilde is on a search for a perfect gift, and knows if she gets it locally, it’s a win for her community.

“I’m having a direct impact on the people who own this store, and the employees that work here,” she said.

Spektrum Muzik is just one of her stops this Small Business Saturday. The record store has been in business since 2012.

“With the popularity of records, it’s really helped. It’s really grown over the past few years,” said Les Easterby, store employee.

Since vinyl is making a comeback, it creates more competition for their store. Easterby says what sets them apart from major chains is their experience.

“The art of the dig. We have so much to look through. It’s just fun to find something new or something you’ve been looking for,” he said.

Spektrum Muzik is just one of the many local businesses in Wichita.

As for Nifty Nut House, they are offering more than sweet treats. It is a sense of home.

“Local for us is just what we are. We have never been anywhere else this is our home,” said owner Steve Jahn.

It is an environment their customers love.

“We’ve been coming here for years like I said. It’s really kind of almost nostalgic coming here but offers the Wichita community something really cool and special ,” said shopper Will Liggett.

Each purchase today and every other day, stays local.

“Just keepin’ the American dream alive you know,” said Kevin Wilde.

“I think it’s very important to the community to support your local businesses,” said Becky Wilkinson.

