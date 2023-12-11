WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police & Fire Foundation and the Wichita Police Department are holding their Shop With A Cop event on Monday and Tuesday at Wichita Walmart stores. It is the third year of the event.

Children identified through the WPD Random Acts of Kindness program, the Juvenile Intervention Unit and WPD Community Policing units are paired with an officer.

Officers accompany the children around the store and help select appropriate gifts for the child or a family member.

“Our officers who, throughout the year, in the normal course of their duties, have identified young people who are in circumstances which indicate to the officer that they might not have the same opportunities as other young people during this Christmas season,” Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan said.

