Shoppers crowd Wichita stores on Black Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Black Friday is in full swing, and although shoppers expect to get that perfect gift, a lot go home empty-handed.

“Everything that’s really popular is probably already gone by now,” said Tyrus Smith, shopper.

On Friday, shoppers flocked to stores to get large discounts, but sometimes, the hot items go quickly.

“There was some little baits and just stuff that’s out by now that they should’ve restocked,” said Dalton Katz, shopper.

“We got him a smoker. We were looking for that, and it was almost gone,” said Tenley Smith, shopper.

Store officials say the amount of shoppers seems similar to last year, but there are new items that have been getting snatched up

“Some of the hottest items that we have so far are going to be our game tables, those are just flying out the door. Fleece is also a good one especially with this icky weather,” said Brandi Nowak, Academy Sports.

“Any of the DEWALT power tools, Craftsman power tools, and then, believe it or not, we’re selling toys this year. We have skateboards, stuffed animals, Frozen toys, Frozen II toys so those are actually selling pretty good believe it or not,” said Lance Courtson, Lowe’s manager.

“Just find a few things on sale and make it out alive I guess,” said Charles McKee, shopper.

