HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) — Some relief is coming to families here in Kansas. This week, Governor Laura Kelly signed the “Axe the Food Tax” bill into law. However, you won’t see the savings right away.

The state projects this measure will save the average family of four $500 or more every year. Some we spoke with feel lawmakers could’ve done a better job of trying to help families in the shorter term.

“It’s a type of a tax that will help everybody, so very pleased about that,” said Arnita Haury.

Haury is retired, an empty nester with her husband and realizes how big of an impact this will have on their bottom line as she shops at Halstead Market Thursday.

“Just travel less and buy less,” said Robert Simmons, who told KSN about how he’s had to cut back with rising inflation and rising gas prices.

Here’s how the grocery tax will affect Kansas families. Right now, the food grocery tax is 6.5%, which is one of the highest grocery taxes in the country.

By Jan. 1, 2023, the tax goes down to 4%

By Jan. 1, 2024, it goes down to 2%

By Jan. 1, 2025, the tax is eliminated

“There’s really no reason that it could not have all been done this year and actually start in July instead of the beginning of the year, so I am disappointed in that,” added Haury.

With the state eliminating this tax in phases, lawmakers expect millions of dollars in lost revenue: