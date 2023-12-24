WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sunday is the last shopping day before Christmas, and many people are doing what they can to try to get those last items bought before it’s too late.

One holiday shopper says it’s just part of the holiday hustle and bustle.

“It’s a lot of fun but also difficult because you never know if the present that you get is actually what they want,” said Jackson Schulte, who was out shopping for a last-minute gift.

Christmas Eve shopping might be hectic, but the reward is knowing that someone else will be receiving something special.

“Keeping the Christ in Christmas and giving back is ultimately the greatest gift that you can give somebody,” said Schule.

While many people feel the pressure of having to buy gifts at the last minute, shoppers say this time of year is about spending time with the people who matter the most.

Schulte went on to say that once he’s done going to stores, doing family activities, and eating good food, he will be spending the holiday having “a good time baking cookies, eating some turkey, just all the little fun stuff.”

Holiday shopper Tim Benson echoed the same message.

“The most important part of Christmas is being with friends and family for Christmas,” said Benson.