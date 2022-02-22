WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state has given Sedgwick County almost $100,000 to study a flooding problem impacting homes south of Wichita. But before the County can use the grant, County commissioners have to vote on it Wednesday, and it is unclear if they will approve it.

Flooding damaged homes in Hancock Acres, 2019. (KSN Photo)

The problem is that an area south of Wichita has a high groundwater table that rises during heavy rain and floods basements. KSN did stories about it in the spring and summer of 2019, when the Hancock Acres neighborhood, near Hillside and 83rd Street South, flooded.

A lot of homes were damaged. Some people brought in extra sump pumps, but the pumps just dumped the water into yards and ditches and, ultimately, back into the groundwater.

The same flooding problems happened a couple of miles west, in Peach Valley Estates, near Hydraulic and 79th Street South.

Flooding damaged a home in Hancock Acres, 2019. (KSN Photo)

Sedgwick County has already had two studies done on the neighborhoods. It paid Professional Engineering Consultants (PEC) $22,500 in 2017 for a groundwater study in Peach Valley Estates. That study said a solution would cost about $2.1 million, about $83 a month for 20 years for each lot owner.

In 2019, the County paid PEC $31,800 for a groundwater study of Hancock Acres. The study said a solution would cost $1.6 million, or about $112 a month for 20 years for each lot owner.

Meetings were held. The County had people go door-to-door to see if they could get 50% of residents to be willing to go into an improvement district. They did not reach 50%.

Now, the Kansas Water Office (KWO) has given Sedgwick County a $92,800 grant to study the problem and find a solution. This time, the study would cover a much larger area.

(Courtesy Sedgwick County)

In the above map, Peach Valley Estates is outlined in yellow, and Hancock Acres is outlined in blue. The red outline is bounded by 71st Street South on the north, the floodway/Arkansas River on the east, 119th Street South on the south and I-35 on the west.

The study’s goal is to find where to put dewatering wells that will reduce groundwater in some areas but not in others. Officials want to make sure wells for drinking water will still work.

On Wednesday, commissioners will vote on whether to approve paying the KWO money to PEC. PEC was chosen because it is already familiar with the area and is currently working with Derby and Haysville on their water issues. If commissioners vote against the study, the County will have to return the money to the KWO.

Flooding damaged homes in Hancock Acres, 2019. (KSN Photo)

During a staff meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Jim Howell expressed concern that money is being spent on a problem that has already been studied twice. In addition, he is concerned that the County does not know how many homes in the study area even have a problem.

“One of the things I would ask is, before they spend a lot of money studying solutions, I think we need to find out the scope of the problem,” Howell said.

He said there are 651 homes in the proposed study area, and he would like the County to send surveys to each homeowner before a study is done.

Jim Weber, Sedgwick County Public Works director, said the County does have a pretty good idea of the area.

“We know it at least goes as far south as 103rd and Hillside because we’ve been working for a long time down there, and basements are flooding,” Weber said. “We did a $1 million project to build a storm sewer to get to the river from 103rd and Hillside to try to get surface water off. It is a widespread problem.”

Flooding damaged homes in Hancock Acres, 2019. (KSN Photo)

When Howell expressed concern about the cost of the study, Weber said it is a value, and it is state money.

“It’s less than $100,000,” Weber said. “This is a minor expenditure to find out what’s really happening out there and what might happen if Derby turns the wells on, the thing that everybody down there thinks will fix the problem. We don’t know if it will or not, but if we do the study, we’ll have, we may not know for sure, but we’ll have a lot better idea.”

“I don’t think it’s a small amount of money,” Howell said. “I could find all kinds of ways to spend $100,000 in doing things in my district.”

“We’ve already spent $66,000 and offered solutions, and the people didn’t want it,” Howell said. “To me, this is just another chapter in spinning our wheels.”

Weber said the people in the neighborhood will not have to pay for the study, and it could finally identify where the actual problem is.

“Maybe the biggest value in this thing is to help us with planning down there,” Weber said. “Do we need to limit basement construction down there? And in what areas should we do that to protect … future homes that come in here?”

Flooding left the ground saturated in Hancock Acres, 2019. (KSN Photo)

County Commissioner Sarah Lopez said she has spoken to people outside of Peach Valley Estates and Hancock Acres who have the same groundwater flooding problems. She thinks sending a letter to residents before getting data from the study would be a waste of time.

“It’s time we take a more regional approach, and so I’m really happy that the state is wanting to get involved,” Lopez said. “I hope that this study will help them in other areas that are having the same issue that we are across the state of Kansas.”

Howell repeated his request for a letter to be sent first, and he does not think it would cost much money.

“The reality is we do have a lot of information, and to spend $100,000 because we don’t want to spend $1,000, in my opinion, is backwards,” he said. “So I’ll continue to stand by my point that sending out a letter to get information is a first step. We should have done that last time.”

The Sedgwick County Commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Board of County Commissioners meeting room in the Sedgwick County Courthouse.