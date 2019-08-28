Shut down Arkansas River costs businesses, sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you didn’t move fast to get out on the Arkansas River, then you missed it.

Swift waters have once again shutdown the river for work and play.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” said Wichitan Russell McClung.

“The reason I moved here was because of all the outdoor activities,” said Alyssa Stockton, Wichita.

Right now, even some of the ducks are staying away from the Arkansas River.

“Out on the river here the flow rates have been pretty high,” said Jared Brown, co-owner of SUPWichita.

It was 4,000 cubic feet per second to be exact.

Brown says his paddle board rental company took a dive in profits of 50 percent, or $4,000, after canceling several activities this summer.

“The benefit that we have is that myself and my partner Hazel, we manage and run it,” said Brown. “We would not have been able to stay in business this year if we had to pay employees.”

The Wichita State rowing team is also feeling the burn a little less out on the water.

Practice had to stay on land since the river was closed on Monday.

“Just like basics on when you row like what that form looks like,” said Nick Thompson, a member of the WSU rowing team.

“Being out on the water, you’re not just able to get fitness work but also technical work in,” said Calvin Cupp, head rowing coach for WSU.

Now, people cross their fingers they’re able to use the river again before the end of summer.

“There’s nothing we can do about it just wait and just hope that it gets better,” said Stockton.

