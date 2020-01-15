Sickness forces a Kansas school district to cancel class for two days

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – So many students are sick in one Kansas county, a school district is closing for a couple of days.

USD 411 Goessel in Marion County is canceling class and activities until Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Of the district’s approximately 200 students, 61 were absent Wednesday.

Superintendent John Fast says some students have Influenza A, some have Influenza B, and some just have a common stomach bug.

He consulted with the county health department and made the decision to cancel school Thursday and Friday.

The district is already closed Monday to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so the next day of class will be Tuesday.

