WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several artists had fun in the sun on Saturday in Wichita.

Artist Delilah Reed partnered with the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland to contribute to a monumental art piece created with chalk.

“It’s truly an honor to get to have the community come out and experience our educational mission and inspire kids for creativity because we know during the summer, it’s so important to keep kids’ minds thinking, so the summer slide doesn’t in, happen,” Katy Dorrah, Mark Arts CEO, said.

It is part of Mark Art’s series called Art Together. It is a free, recurring community arts event held on the second Saturday of the month.