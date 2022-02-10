HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Seimens announced on Wednesday that they are reducing employees at two plants, including Hutchinson.

The measures include a reduction in 69 workers in Hutchinson and 121 workers in Fort Madison, Iowa.

The company said following the reduction, 117 employees will remain in Hutchinson, and 254 will remain in Iowa.

The company said two factors led to the decision.

“While the final ruling of the ITC on the recent patent challenge case brought by a competitor was ultimately in our favor, we were temporarily prevented from pursuing new orders during the determination period,” said Shannon Sturgil, CEO of Onshore North. “Additionally, the renewables market in the United States has temporarily slowed in anticipation of U.S. climate legislation.”

The company said they are working to find employees in other opportunities in the business, where possible. In addition, the company said all impacted employees will be provided with a comprehensive separation package, including severance pay, benefits continuation, career counseling, resume preparation and job placement assistance.

Siemens produces nacelles, which sit atop the wind tower, supporting the rotor and housing components for electric power generation.