Signing day for Wichita athletes during the pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s a big week for high school athletes across the country as National Signing Day has arrived.

“I’m really grateful, I get to be around my teammates,” said Mason Ross, a Wichita Northwest football player who is signing with Butler County Community College.

This is what Wichita Northwest athletes reiterated on being able to sign with their teammates at Vorshay’s Cocktail Lounge Wednesday.

Kaleb Coleman, another Wichita Northwest player who is signing to play football with Independence Community College, told KSN, “We’ve all grinded together, been through the ringer together, now to excel at our dreams and take it one step further — it’s great.”

You might be wondering, why did these athletes have their college signing at Vorshay’s Cocktail Lounge?

“For USD 259, we could only have four people in attendance so we decided to get something independent so that they could have their friends come,” said Erica Miner, the mother of one Wichita Northwest athlete.

Miner says she knows the owner of Vorshay’s who offered to host the signing party for free.

Because of COVID-19 Wichita-area schools are not doing what they typically do for their athletes.

Tyler Fraizer, Bishop Carroll’s Athletic Director explained, “Unfortunately we’re not bringing people into the building to keep students safe, so our traditional signings are going to be outside of the school.”

“I think the school district has done a fabulous job of giving us the freedom to try to pull off what we think is comfortable or safe for our specific communities,” added Mike Church, Wichita Heights’ Athletic Director.

Below is a video from the three athletes we spoke talking about why they chose to play football at their respective colleges.