Update: Statewide Silver Alert is canceled for Garden City man

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) –  A statewide Silver Alert for a Garden City man has been canceled.

The Garden City Police Department reported that Donald Hertel was located safely in Cloud County.

They are working with the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office to reunite Hertel with his family.

