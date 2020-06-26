Silver Alert: Authorities search for missing man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police asked for the public’s help finding a missing man with dementia and autism.

Roy Hughes, 68, was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday at his home near 20th Street and North Minneapolis. Police said is 4’11” tall and 170 pounds. He is bald and was wearing a green and white striped long sleeve shirt, black and orange tennis shoes, and a black hat when last seen.

Wichita Police Public Information Officer Charley Davidson said Hughes carries a plastic bag and a Bible. Hughes has dementia and autism.

If you see Hughes or know where he is, police ask you to call 911 immediately.

