Silver Alert canceled for Goodland man

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Silver Alert for Michael Stamm has been canceled. Stamm was found safe Sunday.

On Saturday, officers were able to locate surveillance footage of Stamm leaving the Wal-Mart in Goodland at approximately 5:11 p.m driving a white Chevrolet Venture van bearing a Kansas “In God We Trust” license plate, number AE740. The van only had a half or quarter tank of gas when it was last seen.

According to family members, Stamm has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, and does have cognitive memory function disabilities. He did not have any money or credit cards in his possession before leaving home. Law enforcement as issued a nationwide bulletin attempting to locate Mr. Stamm.