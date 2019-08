GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Goddard man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Goddard resident John Hughes, 88, has not been seen since 1 p.m. Thursday, August 29.

Hughes left for a medical appointment in west Wichita but never arrived.

Goddard police say the Hughes may be in the Conway area.

EXAMPLE: Photo of a vehicle belonging to John Huhges, missing since August 29,. 2019 (Courtesy: Goddard Police Department)

Hughes was driving his White 1999 Buick Century with a Kansas personalized tag of KSU5454.

Please call 911 if see John or his vehicle.

