WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), on behalf of the Newton Police Department, has issued a statewide silver alert for 79-year-old Roy W. McGonigal Jr. from Arkansas.

According to the KBI, the whereabouts of McGonigal is unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

The KBI says McGonigal was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday leaving a residence in the 400 block of East 10th Street in Newton.

He did not arrive at his hotel in Newton and has not been heard from since.

The KBI says McGonigal drives a light blue 2013 Toyota Corolla with Arkansas tag USACRXD.

McGonigal is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 184 pounds. He has brown eyes and wears glasses, has a white beard and is balding with white hair. He requires oxygen to breathe and has been diagnosed with COPD and emphysema.

The KBI says he was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

If you see Roy McGonigal, Jr., or his vehicle, the KBI asks you to please immediately contact 911. If you have other information about his whereabouts, call Harvey County Communications at 316-283-4190.