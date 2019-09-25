Update: Missing Burlington man located after statewide Silver Alert

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A statewide Silver Alert for a missing man has been canceled.

Dale Milburn has been located in the Kansas City area and is in good condition.

Milburn suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and was without his medication.

