BURLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Burlington woman.
The Burlington Police Department said that the woman was last seen on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. She has since been located safely.
The woman is bipolar and has depression and dementia.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.