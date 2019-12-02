Silver Alert issued for missing Inman man with dementia

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – State officials issued a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Inman early Monday morning.

Inman Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue the alert because the whereabouts of Richard W. Andrus, 70, were unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Inman Police say Andrus is a 70 year-old white male, 5 ft. 11 in., 193 lbs. He is bald and has blue eyes. Andrus was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans. He was last known to be driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with Vietnam Veteran tag 5123, heading in an unknown direction.

The last reported point of contact with Andrus was at his home in Inman at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say Andrus possibly used his credit card at a Casey’s convenience store in Ellsworth on Sunday evening. He suffers from dementia. If you see Richard Andrus, or his vehicle, please immediately call 620-245-1266.

LATEST STORIES: