Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Newton woman

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Silver Alert was issued for a 74-year-old missing Newton woman.

Doneva Arrowsmith was last seen Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Newton Walmart at 1701 S. Kansas. She met her daughter at Walmart to shop for groceries and then left the store to return to her home on SW 12th Street. Her daughter arrived at the home and Doneva never arrived. Doneva has since been missing and has not had any contact with her family.

Doneva was driving a gold Ford Ranger, with Kansas tag 481 BIB. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, maroon jacket, blue leggings, and white Nike tennis shoes, carrying a brown purse. She is an insulin-dependent diabetic and left her medication and cell phone at home. She may also be in the early stages of dementia.

If you see Arrowsmith or her vehicle, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately call 911, or contact Harvey County Dispatch at (316) 283-4190.

