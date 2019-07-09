Silver Alert issued for missing Rice County woman

STERLING, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rice County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help in locating a missing woman from Sterling.

Vonita Renae Collem, 87, went missing from her home late last night. The sheriff’s office says she headed in an unknown direction and is possibly on foot.

Colle sufferes from dementia and Alzheimer’s. She stands at 5’5″, weighs approximately 115 pounds, has silver hair, blue eyes and is missing her front top two teeth.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a red collared undershirt, a black t-shirt, navy sweatshirt and green shoes. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 620-257-2363