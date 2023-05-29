WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Leon Perkins of Wichita.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), Perkins is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 lbs. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Perkins was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with stripes.

Wichita police say Perkins drives a tan Ford Tauras with Kansas tag 654 GAL.

Perkins resides in Wichita, but his car was last seen driving at 12:24 a.m. Monday in Montgomery County

If you see Perkins or his vehicle, the WPD is asking you to call 911 immediately.