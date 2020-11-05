Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Wichita woman.

The WPD has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Adele Drake. She was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in southwest Wichita, near Seneca and 29th Street South.

Police say Drake has been diagnosed with dementia.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 145 pounds. She is wearing red pants and a zip-up jacket.

If you see her or know where she is, call 911.

