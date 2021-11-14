Silver Alert issued for Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wichita Man.

Kenneth Bradford, 90 was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of S. Tracy Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

He is showing early signs of dementia and has other medical diagnoses that require medication.

Bradford was last seen wearing a red honor flight t-shirt, tan pants and black dress shoes. He is driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala with Kansas handicap tag 56861.

If you know of Kenneth’s whereabouts or see him please call 911 immediately.

