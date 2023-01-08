WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila, of Wichita, who has short-term memory loss and is showing signs of dementia.

Mario Solis-Davila (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

According to the WPD, Solis-Davila was last seen on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 7, as he went to go on his typical walk in the 1500 block of S. Market.

The WPD reports Solis-Davila was last seen wearing tan slacks, a blue polo shirt, a gray jacket, and black dress shoes.

Solis-Davila is 5 foot and weighs around 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, as well as a goatee and mustache.

If you see Solis-Davis or know where he is, the WPD asks you to call 911 immediately.