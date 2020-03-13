Silver Alert issued for Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old Wichita man.
Robert White was last seen at his home in the 1300 block of West 1st Street North today at approximately 7:30 a.m. Robert has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
If you see Robert or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.
