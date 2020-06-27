Silver alert issued for Wichita senior

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Liaquet Khan. 

Khan was last seen at a residence in the 10900 block of West Ryan around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. Khan has underlying health issues as well as short term memory loss.

Liaquet is described as an Indian male, 5’08,” 160lbs. with grey hair and green eyes last seen wearing black or beige slacks, a blue short sleeve shirt, and black shoes. 

If you see Khan or have information on his whereabouts, please call 911. 

