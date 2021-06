Clarence Young (Courtesy: Kearny County Sheriff’s Office)

KEARNY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The 81-year-old man who was was the subject of a Silver Alert was killed in a crash late Sunday.

The Kearny County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for Clarence Young.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the gray Nissan Rogue Young was driving was found on K-96 in Lane County. The Rogue left the roadway, impacted an embankment to a field, went airborne and rolled.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene.