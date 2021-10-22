Silver Alert: KBI looking for man last seen at casino in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a southwest Kansas man who was last seen at the Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI issue the alert for James “Jim” W. Hines, 70, of Johnson.

Hines was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. He may be driving a white or tan 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Kansas license plate HAPWT.

He was last known to be wearing a bright pink button-down shirt, bright yellow running shoes, and jeans.

Hines is around 5 ft. 11 in. tall, weighs approximately 200 lbs, has gray and brown hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses and has a mustache.

The KBI says Hines has dementia.

If you see Hines or his vehicle or have information about his whereabouts, please immediately contact 911 or the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 492-6866.