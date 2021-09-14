Silver Alert: Larry Edwards of Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Larry Edwards of Valley Center. He was reported missing Tuesday, September 14 at 2:46 p.m.

Edwards was last seen driving a blue Ford Escape with Kansas Veteran license plate 47CPL. His car has back-end damage to the liftgate.

At about 9:30 a.m. he left his wife in east Wichita near K-96 and 21st Street.

A delayed hit response found that Edwards had been stopped by a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper at 2:25 p.m. on US 166 south of Sedan, Kan. heading westbound.

If located contact the Valley Center Police Department via Sedgwick County 911.